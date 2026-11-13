Gillian Wandell, Cleveland Elementry

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

"She's been teaching for over 15 years. She has a heart of gold, especially for the kids.

She listens to the kids when things are not going well. She has a passion to teach. She is not in it for the money. She truly wants her kids to learn and succeed in life.

She even takes time outside of school to talk to the kids. Students literally will run up to her that haven't been in her class for years just to say hi and let her know how much they enjoyed her class and they appreciated her. That right there means the world to her. She just beams when they do that. That's when she knows she is doing something right.

She is currently going through a divorce and the ex-husband is a not-so-nice person that he is getting half of her retirement and when she retires get half of her pension. She works full time as a teacher, and when she doesn't have her daughter she works at the local gas station, plus helps her dad run the farm.

Gillian is a very hard worker that is doing everything she can to save her family's farm.

This money would help her in a lot of ways.

Please pick her. She is a kind person, who is doing her best and this money would help so much!"

-Michelle

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.