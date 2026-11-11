Roy community supports military families with Veterans Day grocery event

ROY — A community in Roy came together on Veterans Day to support military families with groceries and a food drive benefiting military food pantries across the Wasatch Front.

Through an event called Serving Those Who Serve, organizers loaded more than $300 in groceries into each preregistered family's car. The program focuses on families of deployed service members and junior enlisted families.

Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Bernard said the support can make a difference, especially for younger service members and those in lower ranks.

"Some of those folks struggle," he said, "and when they're younger and the lower ranks, this helps offset some of that, so it means a lot to be able to do this twice a year."

Kati Calhoun, vice president of marketing for Kent's Market, said the event is one way the community can give back to those who serve.

"Nobody raises their right hand for a paycheck, they raise the right hand for service and to give back to their country. And it's so important for us to be able to help them in any way we can," Calhoun said.

Some military families may hesitate to ask for help, making the program especially meaningful, Bernard said.

"Folks struggle and often times they don't ask for help when they need it so it's great that they have the courage, and they stood up and asked for that."

The event also included the fourth annual Stuff the Truck food drive, collecting donations to restock military food pantries across the Wasatch Front.