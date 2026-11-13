Patrice Gibson, Roy Elementary

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Ms. Gibson was my son's second-grade teacher, and his class was not an easy one. Every classroom has challenges, but this particular class was especially difficult. Ms. Gibson spent the year navigating significant behavior challenges while helping her students grow as readers, challenging those ready for more, and forming meaningful connections with every child.

My son is an easy student who follows the rules, works hard, and is responsible. It would have been easy for a teacher to let him quietly make his way through the year. But that is not Ms. Gibson's way. She made an intentional effort to know him.They bonded over favorite superheroes, good books, and silly nicknames.

One day, my son came to school with his eyes dilated after the optometrist. He was uncomfortable and struggling with the bright lights. Ms. Gibson found him sunglasses and enough flashlights for the entire class so they could spend the day learning in the dark. What could have been a frustrating day for one student became an adventure for an entire classroom.

That is the kind of teacher Ms. Gibson is. She sees an obstacle and finds a way to make it fun. On the last day of school, Ms. Gibson's class walked out of the building with tears in their eyes, devastated that their year with her had come to an end.

We often measure great teachers by test scores, reading levels, and academic growth. Ms. Gibson accomplished all of those things, even under incredibly challenging circumstances. But there is another measure that is harder to quantify.Did her students feel loved? Seen? Did they feel like they mattered and belonged?

For my son, the answer to all of those questions is yes.

Ms. Gibson made him love school. She made him excited to learn. She made him feel like he mattered. An incredible teacher does more than teach children. An incredible teacher changes how a child feels about himself, learning, and the world around him. That is what Ms. Gibson did for my son.

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.