Advisory issued as rain, snow return to Utah after recent lull

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Utah's mountains as a fast-moving storm system is forecast to bring moisture back to Utah after a brief lull.

What's more, it is expected to clear out the Wasatch Front's inversion haze and be the first of three storms to impact the state over the next week, which could even bring snow to the valleys for the first time next week.

"The conditions are about to change," KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank said.

Storms return to Utah

It all starts with a low-pressure system that split off the California Coast this week. The southern storm, forecast to cut through Arizona, could still kick up some showers Friday afternoon, especially in southern Utah.

The northern system is forecast to drop into northern California before sliding across Nevada and into Utah. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the state Friday night before the core of the storm arrives early Saturday, Eubank said.

Valley rain and mountain snow could linger into the afternoon across the state, but they will become more isolated as the day continues. The system could clear out by the end as it continues moving east.

The winter weather advisory covers Utah's southern mountains. It states that 2-5 inches are possible in areas above 8,000 feet, and 5-10 inches above 9,000 feet, between Friday night and late Saturday morning.

Higher totals are possible in places like Brian Head.

It has the potential to deliver 2-8 inches of snow in Utah's other mountain ranges. Higher totals are possible in the Cottonwood Canyons.

Many valley communities could pick up a quarter to a half-inch of precipitation, as well.

It will shake up the hazy Wasatch Front skies as temperatures dip. Highs in the region are forecast to drop from the low 60s on Friday to the upper 40s or low 50s on Saturday.

They will rebound back into the mid-50s by the start of next week.

Valley snow in the future?

The incoming storm isn't as large as the last few storms that impacted Utah, but it's also expected to open the door for a more active pattern across the West that will continue into next week.

Another storm is forecast to hit the Pacific Coast on Sunday, which is currently projected to reach Utah by Tuesday morning. It figures to provide even more valley rain and mountain snow.

A third storm could impact the state by the end of the week. Preliminary models suggest that it could produce snow or a rain-snow mix along the Wasatch Front.

(1/4)UTAH SNOW CYCLE: Our first mountain snow signal of the year could help get resorts open for Thanksgiving weekend! Three storms over the next 7-8 days will produce 1-4+ FEET of new snow in the Utah Mountains generally. That's what I'm talkin' about! https://t.co/62OjFQk8Dv — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) November 13, 2026

Potential storm totals will be easier to forecast in the coming days, but some long-range models suggest that Utah's mountains could receive multiple feet of snow by the end of the three-storm cycle.

That would be huge for Utah's ski resorts, which are eager to open for the 2026-2027 season.

"We'll watch that one closely," Eubank said.

_Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah are available at the KSL Weather Center or on the KSL Weather app._