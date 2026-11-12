Provo GOP lawmaker holds narrow lead in tight Utah House race

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PROVO – A Republican lawmaker from Provo is hanging on to a narrow lead, hoping to survive the blue wave that swept the country and parts of Utah.

Rep. Lisa Shepherd, R-Provo, holds a lead of 228 votes over Democrat Alan Jimenez, as of late Thursday.

It's the second legislative race in traditionally conservative Utah County where Democrats have seen surprising success this election cycle.

In fact, Democrats have won multiple legislative seats across the state, costing Republicans their supermajority in the House of Representatives for the first time in decades.

A close race

House District 61 covers west Provo and part of Orem.

"This is a Republican district," said Shepherd, who was first elected in 2024.

At least it has been. But with just a few hundred votes separating the two major party candidates, it's turned into a nail-biter.

"It's been nerve-wracking," said Jimenez, a first-time candidate who works in cybersecurity.

Jimenez was born in Provo and raised in Orem before moving back eight years ago.

Alan Jimenez, Democratic candidate for House District 61, is pictured on Thursday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"One thing I've heard along this campaign is people feel ignored," he said. "People feel like our Legislature isn't very transparent, and I think with their vote they've made that heard this election."

Jimenez said he wants to focus on housing affordability, if elected.

Shepherd, who previously worked as a policy advisor in Utah County, attributes the close race to a tough environment for Republicans nationally – and to backlash against the Legislature over Amendment B. That proposed constitutional amendment, which would have required initiatives that raise taxes to pass with 60% support, ultimately failed.

Rep. Lisa Shepherd, R-Provo, candidate for House District 62, is pictured on Thursday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"Though," Shepherd added, "I think that we haven't done a good enough job messaging the great things that we have done like lowering taxes. That's one of the best things that we've done."

She also pointed to the Legislature's work on data privacy and fiscal discipline. Shepherd said if she is reelected, she wants to continue engaging with constituents, hold town hall meetings, and focus on concerns expressed by voters during the campaign.

Democratic success

The fact that Democrats are even competitive in Utah County legislative races is a rare feat. The county has not had a Democratic representative in the Legislature in several decades.

That changed last week when Democrat David Chappell won the race in House District 62, which covers parts of Provo and Springville.

Chappell, 27, a Brigham Young University graduate, is queer and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He ran on a platform of free school meals, banning corporate money from politics and enacting a workers and renters bill of rights, among other things. Chappell defeated longtime Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo.

House District 61 in Provo is pictured on Thursday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

For the race between Shepherd and Jimenez, the winner will be declared early next week when Utah County releases its final results from the few thousand remaining ballots.

Both candidates are waiting anxiously.

"Whichever way it goes, I think we'll be taken care of here in House District 61," Shepherd said, "but I can tell you that when it's me, I am fully committed and everybody knows that."

Reflecting on the close race, Jimenez said, "I think it shows that people are ready for change, people are ready for their voices to be heard again, and they want to be a part of that process."

Whoever wins will take office in January when the next legislative session begins.