McMichael scores in 8th round of shootout as Blues outlast Mammoth 1-0

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 10:30 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
St. Louis Blues left wing Ross Johnston, right, knocks the helmet off of Utah Mammoth center Liam O'Brien, left, during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

St. Louis Blues left wing Ross Johnston, right, knocks the helmet off of Utah Mammoth center Liam O'Brien, left, during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Connor McMichael beat Karel Vejmelka with a snap shot to the top left corner in the eighth round of a shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues through overtime, and Vejmelka stopped 22 shots, with both getting their second shutout of the season and 10th overall.

After Vincent Trocheck scored for Utah and Jake Neighbours countered for St. Louis in the first round of the tiebreaker, the next five shooters for each team failed. In the seventh round, Michael Carcone finally connected for Utah and Jimmy Snuggerud kept it alive for St. Louis.

In the eighth round, Utah's Barrett Hayton lifted a shot over the net before McMichael put it away.

In overtime, St. Louis' Philip Broberg fired a shot off that crossbar at 2:42 that was initially called a goal before being waved off after a review. Snuggerud hit the right post early in the extra session.

St. Louis has win two in a row after losing three straight.

Utah opened a five-game homestand. It was lost four straight, falling 5-3 on Wednesday night at Vegas.

Blues: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Mammoth: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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