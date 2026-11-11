Bouchard scores in OT to lift the Oilers past the Flyers, 3-2

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 10:11 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

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EDMONTON, Alberta — Evan Bouchard scored on a one-timer from the left side 47 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Bouchard leads NHL defenseman with 11 goals.

Connor McDavid picked up an assist in the second period to extend his season-starting points streak to 20 games, tying his career high and becoming the eighth player in NHL history with multiple 20-game streaks. The Oilers captain leads the league with 49 points.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton (14-3-3), which matched its second-best start in franchise history through 20 games. The Oilers are 12-0-2 when they score first this season.

Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to improve to 5-1-3.

Tyson Foerster and Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia (5-10-6), which has lost four of its last five. Dan Vladar stopped 21 shots.

Philadelphia defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returned after missing seven games after aggravating an upper-body injury he suffered against Anaheim on Oct. 24.

Flyers: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Toronto on Saturday night.

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