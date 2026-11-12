Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 8:27 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) looks to make a save as Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto (12) and Samuel Blais, left, battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) looks to make a save as Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto (12) and Samuel Blais, left, battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP)

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OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring his second goal of the game 2:08 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat Colorado 4-3 on Thursday night after the Avalanche lost superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries.

MacKinnon and Makar left in the second period because of lower-body injuries. MacKinnon left with just over eight minutes remaining after a check from Artem Zub in the hip area and was seen grabbing his right side. Makar was injured moments earlier.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators (12-6-2). Linus Ullmark returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 21 and made 26 saves.

Arturi Lehkonen, Parker Kelly and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche (11-6-3). Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 shots.

The Senators tied it with 3:56 remaining in regulation when Batherson snagged a loose puck in the crease and buried his 10th of the season.

In OT, Pinto intercepted a pass in Colorado's zone and fired in a wrist shot.

Avalanche: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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