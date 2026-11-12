Blackhawks beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime to end 6-game losing streak

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 9:00 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Buffalo Sabres' Owen Power, center, celebrates with teammates Josh Norris (9) and Louis Crevier, right, after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Chicago.

Buffalo Sabres' Owen Power, center, celebrates with teammates Josh Norris (9) and Louis Crevier, right, after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

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CHICAGO — Ryan Donato scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 3:12 of overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Donato scored after the Blackhawks failed to capitalize on a late power play that extended into overtime after Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin was sent off for hooking with 1:38 left.

Frank Nazar scored twice in regulation for struggling Chicago, connecting on a first-period power play and tying it on a tip at 8:22 of the third.

Spencer Knight stopped 21 shots to help Chicago rebound from a 9-2 loss at Carolina on Saturday night in its previous game.

Owen Power and Tage Thompson had first-period goals for Buffalo in the opener of a six-game trip. Alex Lyon stopped 22 shots in his first game of the season after injuring his left shoulder in the preseason.

The Sabres have lost three straight. On Wednesday night at home, they fell 8-3 to Tampa Bay.

Sabres: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Hosts Winnipeg on Saturday.

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