Matt Boldy has 2nd hat trick of season to help Wild beat Maple Leafs, 5-2

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 8:01 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, right, celebrates after his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Ryan Hartman (38) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, right, celebrates after his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Ryan Hartman (38) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

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TORONTO — Matt Boldy completed his second hat trick of the season and the sixth of his career early in the third period and the Minnesota Wild sent the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fifth straight regulation home loss with a 5-2 victory Thursday night.

Boldy's third goal of the night came after Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got their wires crossed off the rush to open a clear lane for the Wild winger.

Michael McCarron and Danila Yurov, into an empty net, also scored for Minnesota (14-3-4), which got 26 saves from Jesper Wallstedt. Kirill Kaprizov had three assists, and Yurov added an assist for a two-point night.

The Maple Leafs (8-11-2) have lost the first of five contests of what has turned into a disastrous six-game homestand to move to 1-7-0 over their last eight.

The Wild improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 since last losing in regulation to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22.

Wild: At Boston on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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