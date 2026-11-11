Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers beat Flames 3-1 for 4th win in 5 games

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 8:51 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
New York Rangers' Jaroslav Chmelar, right, collides with Calgary Flames' Yan Kuznetsov during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

New York Rangers' Jaroslav Chmelar, right, collides with Calgary Flames' Yan Kuznetsov during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY, Alberta — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the second period, Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Tye Kartye, into an empty net, also scored for New York (11-8-1).

Adam Klapka scored for Calgary (8-10-1). Devin Cooley stopped 21 shots.

Zibanejad opened the scoring 59 seconds into the second period.

Halfway through the second, Zibanejad fired a one-timer on a power play past Cooley after being setup on a cross-ice pass from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Glenn Gawdin, who broke into the NHL with the Flames, made his New York debut at fourth-line center. It was his 14th NHL game and first since March 6, 2024.

Rangers: At Vancouver on Friday night.

Flames: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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