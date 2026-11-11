Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers beat Flames 3-1 for 4th win in 5 games

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CALGARY, Alberta — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the second period, Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Tye Kartye, into an empty net, also scored for New York (11-8-1).

Adam Klapka scored for Calgary (8-10-1). Devin Cooley stopped 21 shots.

Zibanejad opened the scoring 59 seconds into the second period.

Halfway through the second, Zibanejad fired a one-timer on a power play past Cooley after being setup on a cross-ice pass from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Glenn Gawdin, who broke into the NHL with the Flames, made his New York debut at fourth-line center. It was his 14th NHL game and first since March 6, 2024.

Rangers: At Vancouver on Friday night.

Flames: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

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