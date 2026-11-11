Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd period

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 11:14 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rutger McGroarty, left, celebrates with goaltender Sergei Murashov (1) after the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rutger McGroarty, left, celebrates with goaltender Sergei Murashov (1) after the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

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SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ben Kindel scored in regulation and had the lone shootout goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Wednesday night after blowing a two-goal lead in third period.

San Jose star Macklin Celebrini scored with 8:28 left, and set up Mason Marchment's tying goal with 4:11 remaining.

The Penguins then survived a San Jose power play for the final 43 seconds of overtime after Kris Letang was sent off for holding Sam Dickinson's stick.

Sergei Murashov made 34 saves for the Penguins through overtime, then ended the tiebreaker by stopping Will Smith in the third round. Kindel scored on the first attempt of the shootout.

Samuel Girard opened the scoring for Pittsburgh on a slap shot at 8:57 of the first period, and Kindel connected on a power play at 3:28 of the third.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 33 shots for San Jose.

Penguins: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Sharks: At Utah on Saturday night.

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