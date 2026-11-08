Matt Coronato scores at 4:08 of overtime in Flames' 4-3 victory over Flyers

Posted - Nov. 8, 2026 at 8:27 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, left, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Joel Farabee during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, left, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Joel Farabee during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY, Alberta — Matt Coronato scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Zane Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Joel Farabee, while short-handed, also scored for the Flames (8-9-1). Yegor Sharangovich had two assists.

Flames goalie Devin Cooley, in his first game back after missing five because of a lower-body injury, made 32 saves.

Denver Barkey, Noel Acciari and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (4-10-5), and Sean Couturier added two assists. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots.

Farabee tied it on a short-handed breakaway midway through the third period.

Flyers: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Flames: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

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