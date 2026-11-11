Stone moves within 2 points of breaking Vegas' career scoring record in 5-3 win over Utah

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 10:27 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9), right wing Mark Stone (61) and left wing Victor Olofsson (95) celebrate after Eichel's goal against the Utah Mammoth during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9), right wing Mark Stone (61) and left wing Victor Olofsson (95) celebrate after Eichel's goal against the Utah Mammoth during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

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LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone had an early assist to move within two points of breaking Vegas' career scoring record, Ivan Barbashev scored twice in the second period and the Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Stone helped set up Jack Eichel's power-play goal at 2:15 of the first period to push his Vegas total to 416 points, one off Jonathan Marchessault's mark.

Carter Hart made 14 saves to help Vegas open a five-game homestand with its fourth straight victory. Mitch Marner had three assists.

Victor Olofsson made it 2-1 on a power play at 3:07 of the second, then set up Barbashev's goals at 4:51 and 8:16 — the second on a breakaway.

After Dmitri Simashev pulled Utah to 4-3 at 9:07 of the third, Brett Howden slipped a shot through traffic 1:12 later to push the lead back to two goals.

Lawson Crouse scored for Utah in the first period and set up Jack McBain's second-period goal.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 23 shots for the Mammoth.

Mammoth: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Host Nashville on Friday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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