Auston Matthews scores his 11th goal of the season to help the Maple Leafs beat the Canucks 4-2

Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 8:12 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Darren Raddysh (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Darren Raddysh (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

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TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 11th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak,

William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist, and Zack MacEwen also scored for Toronto (8-6-2). The Maple Leafs had two wins and two losses on a four-game trip.

Brock Boeser and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (3-12-1). They have one win in their last 13 games.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots and also had an assist on Blueger's empty-net goal. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves for the Canucks.

Sasson made things interesting early in the third, drawing the Canucks within a goal.

Matthews gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 3:47 of the second period, beating Merilainen on the short side after a pretty back-and-forth pass with defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Maple Leafs: Host Utah on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

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