New 'The Cat in the Hat' is fun whimsical chaos that will win over audiences

SALT LAKE CITY — For me and many other adults, there will always be something nostalgic and magical about Dr. Seuss stories.

Most generations have grown up with them. I recently became a grandmother, and my daughter wanted all of her old Dr. Seuss books for her library at home ... nope. Those stay at Grandma's house.

We are getting her her own. The new animated "The Cat in the Hat" movie does a very good job of capturing the fond memories of our childhood and opening up the fun and fantastical chaos to new generations.

We are not often presented with an animated film that both adults and children will like. Sometimes we get a child-centric animated movie with adult jokes that kids do not understand, or we get an animated movie that we think is made for adults that kids will appreciate later. In this film, we get a good combination of a well-written adaptation and fun and silliness, along with vibrant animation.

The core story of "The Cat in the Hat" is the Cat finding two siblings, a sister and brother, who need help having a fun day. It's a challenging situation where he needs to lift their spirits. This film follows that formula.

What's new in the new 'The Cat in the Hat?'

One of the new elements of the film that I enjoyed was seeing what I am going to call the Seussical land beyond the wall. You could compare it to "Monsters, Inc." We get to see behind the curtain, where creatures work and their main job is to cheer up children and give them an experience that will somehow change their lives in a positive way.

Each character has their own red-and-white striped item, but the Cat has the hat. Not unlike in the books, the Cat brings the joy, but he also brings the mischief and chaos. So much so that the "manager" of said workspace wants him gone. The manager gives him one last challenge, and it is a big one.

Enter sister and brother duo Gabby and Sebastian. They have just moved to a new town, moved into a new home and have to start at a new school. Gabby is against everything that is happening and wants to go back home more than anything.

To say she is sad and unhappy is an understatement. Like many tweens, Gabby thinks her mom has always been a mom, and that she is boring and only does boring things. The story proves her wrong. Let the challenge begin.

You will see other fun aspects of the beloved story, like Thing One and Thing Two and the Fish, and we meet many hilarious new character toys, much like in "Toy Story." One of them, who became an audience favorite, is the narwhal. He makes sure that we all know his horn is a tooth, and you'd better not forget it.

Directors Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja captured the audience. I have never sat in a screening of an animated movie and heard so many adults and children laughing in unison for almost the entire film. There was a moment where the characters started clapping, and the kids in the audience joined in. Masterful.

Bill Hader plays the Cat in the Hat, and I don't think there is a better choice for this film.

With a mix of a fabulous cast, a soundtrack that the kids will dance to and a run time of one hour and 47 minutes that doesn't feel like almost two hours, this film is a winner. I would recommend seeing it in the theater. I believe seeing it with an audience, along with your crew, will add another layer to the experience. This film will definitely be one that gets played in homes for years to come.