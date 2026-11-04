The Utah Checkdown podcast: Big 12 meets about officiating ahead of rivalry + Utah a championship contender?

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 2:50 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

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Big 12 meets about officiating ahead of rivalry game + Utah a championship contender?

SALT LAKE CITY — In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, host Josh Furlong breaks down the debut College Football Playoff rankings, where the undefeated Utes locked in — and why the national media reaction from ESPN has Utah fans buzzing.

Here's a look at what's on today's episode:

  • Initial College Football Playoff rankings: A breakdown of the newly released CFP rankings, focusing on Utah landing at No. 3, the overall standing of five Big 12 teams, and the perceived push toward SEC-heavy favoritism.
  • National media reaction & Utah skepticism: Analysis of ESPN analysts (including Rece Davis) questioning Utah's top-three ranking, comparing Utah's resume against UCLA and Alabama, and addressing the team's need to prove doubters wrong under head coach Morgan Scalley.
  • Big 12 officiating scrutiny: Insider Jon Wilner joins to discuss back-to-back officiating and replay controversies across three consecutive BYU games (Notre Dame, UCF, and Arizona State) and the Big 12's proactive meeting to address mechanics and avoid a "Category 5 storm".
  • Playoff bids & future conference landscape: An assessment of the Big 12's chances of securing multiple playoff spots, the search for the next Big 12 commissioner after Brett Yormark's exit, and potential national impacts from the upcoming Miami vs. Notre Dame matchup.
  • Rivalry preview: Key factors for Saturday's showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium, including BYU's ability to win on the margins and what outcome best benefits the conference postseason picture.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege

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