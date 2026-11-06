KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 10 of college football

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 9:23 a.m.

KSL Sports
 
Utah defensive tackle Semi Taulanga (99) runs with the ball against BYU cornerback Mory Bamba (4) after lining up as a wide receiver during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
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SALT LAKE CITY — It's time to buckle up, because Week 10 is projected to be one of the best of the season.

With top matchups taking place all around the country, it's only fair we got you in on the action, as well, to test your skills at predicting the results of this chaotic weekend.

In case you haven't heard, the weekend kicks off with a top-10 rivalry game between No. 9 BYU and No. 3 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This game is worth 100 points, so don't get it wrong.

Beyond the big in-state game, we're making you choose between Alabama and LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss, and another top-10 battle between Miami and Notre Dame. (As a reminder, check to see who is injured before picking these games since that could help influence your picks.)

And to closeout the day, we have Utah State looking to stave off bowl elimination with a home game against Fresno State, who just upset Oregon State last week.

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.

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