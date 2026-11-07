Patrick Kinahan: Utah destroys BYU's hopes for dream season

SALT LAKE CITY — Combining the high stakes, which undoubtedly contained the most ever in this most heated rivalry, neither BYU nor Utah had any excuse not to find ample focus and motivation.

All that mattered was a potential spot in the Big 12 championship game and even a berth in the 12-team playoff. This was especially true for the Cougars, which had already suffered a surprising conference setback one week after shocking previously third-ranked Notre Dame.

No. 3 vs. No. 9 in the all-important playoff rankings for Utah and BYU, respectively, on a gorgeous Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in November. Falling just short of a winner-take-all, for sure, but still vital in determining the success of each team's season.

In essence, knowing the likelihood two conference losses prevent reaching the title game, this was an elimination game for BYU. For the Utes, it presented another opportunity to draw closer to an undefeated season and then accompanying bye into the playoff quarterfinals.

Accounting for all that, the Cougars are reduced to playing in a bowl game they really don't want but will pretend differently. For the Utes, by virtue of their 28-20 thrilling win, the ultimate dream remains alive Morgan Scalley's maiden season as the head coach.

"I just can't say enough about our players," said Scalley. "Having said that, this is not the final game of the season. This is one game."

With Devon Dampier and an opportunistic defense, anything is possible. Far from his best statistical game, the senior quarterback again showed why is among the game's best running in the open field and leading a team.

Dampier engineered two touchdowns in the second half, with the game-winner coming off a 3-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. Even with relatively modest numbers, he deserves Heisman Trophy consideration.

"All I know is I love him," said Scalley, declining to reference Heisman talk. "He's a competitor, a warrior, and he wins us football games."

The defense, which was on its heels a good portion of the first half, responded by shutting out BYU in the second half that included effectively a game-saving interception near Utah's goal line by Trey Reynolds in the final minutes. The Utes were in zone coverage, meaning Bachmeier likely didn't see the Utah linebacker

"Just grateful that I was there," said Reynolds.

Obviously, nobody told the Cougars, who inexplicably managed to sleepwalk through the first part of the 10 a.m. start, to be ready early. The wide-awake Utes had no trouble storming down the field on their initial two possessions, setting up two touchdowns leading to a potential early blowout.

Not exactly. Good thing the television viewers didn't go back to bed — they would have missed another amazing game that seems to regularly occur in this annual doozy.

The snooze button worked well for the sleepy-eyed boys in blue, who turned the two-touchdown deficit into a 6-point lead in barely one quarter's worth of game time. Forget trying to figure out any form of pattern in this series.

Like so many before, this game had enough twists and turns to be worthy of a one-hour documentary, At the time it leaned one way or the other, a fumble or an interception muddied up any expectation.

Take for example the third quarter, the beginnings of an impressive that would have given the Cougars a two-score advantage abruptly ended in Bear Bachmeier's interception that Utah defensive end Lance Holtzclaw picked off. Playing one of his worst games, Bachmeier had four interceptions.

"I'll be pounding the pavement later watching it back," said BYU coach Kalani Sitake, lamenting the numerous BYU errors.

For his running and passing, Dampier showed he's not two dimensional. On a bizarre fourth-and-1 trick play, somehow ended up in Dampier's reception — yes, you read that correct, he caught an underthrown pass — on a wobbler that Scalley insisted should have never been thrown by receiver Creed Whittemore.

Crazy as the rivalry is, some things can't happen. Mistakes were aplenty on both sides, but for the Utes all those can be forgiven — for now.