The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping Cincy | Utah proving itself as a top team

SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down a statement weekend for the No. 3 Utah Utes following their 49-25 blowout win over Cincinnati.
From extending their historic 23-season pick-six streak to Devon Dampier's record-setting performance, the Utes are firing on all cylinders.
Here's a look at what's on the show:
- The AP Top 25 ballot: Where things stand in a chaotic college football landscape and a preview of the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings.
- Big 12 implications: Dissecting BYU's recent struggles, Texas Tech's win, and how the conference title race is shaping up.
- Rivalry week is here: Initial updates on Saturday's showdown against BYU, kickoff details on ABC, and injury news on offensive lineman Kelvin Obot.
- A business trip: A look back at Utah's trip to Cincinnati and how the team came away with a big win.
- Giveaway & tailgate alerts: How you can win tickets to Saturday's game and details on our live tailgate on Guardsman Way.
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