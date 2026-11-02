The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping Cincy | Utah proving itself as a top team

Posted - Nov. 2, 2026 at 4:39 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

Save Story
Recapping Cincy | Utah proving itself as a top team

SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down a statement weekend for the No. 3 Utah Utes following their 49-25 blowout win over Cincinnati.

From extending their historic 23-season pick-six streak to Devon Dampier's record-setting performance, the Utes are firing on all cylinders.

Here's a look at what's on the show:

  • The AP Top 25 ballot: Where things stand in a chaotic college football landscape and a preview of the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings.
  • Big 12 implications: Dissecting BYU's recent struggles, Texas Tech's win, and how the conference title race is shaping up.
  • Rivalry week is here: Initial updates on Saturday's showdown against BYU, kickoff details on ABC, and injury news on offensive lineman Kelvin Obot.
  • A business trip: A look back at Utah's trip to Cincinnati and how the team came away with a big win.
  • Giveaway & tailgate alerts: How you can win tickets to Saturday's game and details on our live tailgate on Guardsman Way.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  