Plane evacuated after 'Call of Duty' gameplay is mistaken for bomb threat, police say

Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

Austin Turner, KCAL,KCBS
 
Police lights are pictured. A "Call of Duty" gamer's FaceTime conversation overheard on a plane at the Inland Empire's Ontario International Airport led to evacuations and a detainment, according to police.

Police lights are pictured. A "Call of Duty" gamer's FaceTime conversation overheard on a plane at the Inland Empire's Ontario International Airport led to evacuations and a detainment, according to police. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

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ONTARIO, Calif. — A "Call of Duty" gamer's FaceTime conversation overheard on a plane at the Inland Empire's Ontario International Airport led to evacuations and a detainment on Sunday night, according to police.

Sometime before 10 p.m., the Ontario Police Department said a passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight waiting to depart heard someone say the words "bomb" and "explosion" and reported what they heard to the crew.

Evacuations then ensued, including the plane and the east wing of Terminal 2 inside the airport.

A person was detained as a result of the incident. While detained, the individual explained he was on FaceTime with a friend while playing an online game of "Call of Duty."

The top-selling video game franchise simulates war with realistic-sounding gunfire and explosions. While playing it, the passenger told police that the words "bomb" and "explosion" were used to describe his gameplay.

Crews conducting the sweep of the plane found no bomb or explosive device aboard and deemed that no crime was committed.

All passengers, including the detained individual, reboarded the plane for departure.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's unclear what destination the plane was headed to.

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