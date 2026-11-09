Ohio State suspends fraternity while investigating a video showing men engulfed in flames

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COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fraternity at Ohio State University has been temporarily suspended while authorities investigate a video that appears to show two panicked men engulfed in flames.

A video shared on social media shows one individual with his sweatpants on fire who then lunges at a second individual and tackles him to the ground. The second man's clothing also catches fire, and they both roll on the ground removing their clothes as several onlookers intervene.

University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said Ohio State placed Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while it investigates and has referred the matter to university and Columbus police.

"The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving medical care," Johnson said in a statement. "Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university's values."

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said it appears the matter took place on Saturday. Police did not receive any calls for service at the location, but someone called police Sunday evening reporting that the video was circulating online, he said.

Steve Mitchell, CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said behavior that violates its high standards has no place in its organization and it will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable based on the investigation.

"We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while working closely with university officials and local law enforcement," he said in a statement.

More than 60,000 students are enrolled at the university's Columbus campus.