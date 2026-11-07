Cousins breaks tie with 2:18 left in the Senators' 4-2 victory over the Mammoth

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OTTAWA, Ontario — Nick Cousins broke a tie on a deflection with 2:18 left and the Ottawa Senators beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Saturday night.

Shane Pinto added an empty-net goal with 16 seconds left.

Fabian Zetterlund and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators (11-6-1). Samuel Ersson turned away 30 shots for his third victory of the season.

Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (10-7-1), with Karel Vejmelka making 17 saves.

The Mammoth played the fifth and final game of a trip where they went 2-2-1.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead at 6:29 of the third on a little give-and-go. Claude Giroux took a pass down low from Amadio and fed it right back for Amadio to score into the open net.

The Mammoth tied it just over three minutes later when Hayton tipped Keller's shot from just inside the blue line.

Mammoth: At Vegas on Wednesday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

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