Newhook scores twice in the Canadiens' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 8:01 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
MontrÃ©al Canadiens center Alex Newhook, left, celebrates after his second goal of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

MontrÃ©al Canadiens center Alex Newhook, left, celebrates after his second goal of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

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TORONTO — Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period, Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc also scored for Montreal (11-3-3). The Canadiens have won seven of their last eight games.

William Nylander and Gavin McKenna scored for Toronto (8-8-2), and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost two straight and four of five in regulation.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first when Newhook's pass in front of Bobrovsky pinballed into Toronto's net after a giveaway by McKenna started the sequence. Newhook then tipped in Kaiden Guhle's point shot with 6:54 left.

The Canadiens made it 3-0 on a breakaway with 7:03 to go in the second when Kreider intercepted McKenna's pass at Montreal's blue line and beat Bobrovsky past his blocker. Toronto's rookie winger was benched for the rest of the period.

Nylander blasted a one-timer on a power play at 6:19 of the third to get the Maple Leafs on the board before McKenna popped in a loose puck 55 seconds later, but Bolduc responded on a man advantage to make it 4-2 with 7:45 to go.

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Sunday night.

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