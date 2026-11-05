Media says banning cameras from Robinson hearing won't stop social media commentating

PROVO — Attorneys representing the media covering the Tyler Robinson capital murder case say not having cameras in the courtroom will not stop the president from commenting on the case.

On Wednesday, the media responded to Robinson's latest request to keep cameras out of the courtroom during his upcoming hearing on Monday.

Robinson, 23, was bound over to stand trial on seven charges, including aggravated murder, for allegedly shooting conservative political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA rally on the campus. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf wants to set a non-binding trial schedule but prosecutors and defense attorneys were unable to agree on a tentative timeline during Robinson's Oct. 23 hearing. They will try again on Nov. 9.

The media has requested that television cameras and still photographers be allowed in the courtroom to take pictures and livestream the hearing. The defense contends that because the hearing will mainly be administrative in nature — meaning no witnesses will testify or evidence presented — and because reporters will be allowed to attend the hearing and write about it after, that it is unnecessary to livestream the hearing.

But in their response, attorneys for the media say it's not up to the defense to decide what is "newsworthy."

"Instead, as the court is well aware, there is a presumption favoring electronic media coverage that can be overcome only after a court has made 'particularized findings.' And as the court determined with regard to the Oct. 23 trial-setting hearing, the benefits provided by still photography are not overcome by (Robinson's) generalized policy arguments. So too here, especially considering that electronic media coverage allows all members of the public to see and hear firsthand what occurs in the hearing," the media responded while noting that the court "has already rejected numerous times" the same request from defense attorneys.

Robinson's defense also pointed to a post on social media made by President Donald Trump after it was revealed that defense attorneys believed they wouldn't be ready for trial until the third quarter of 2029. In the post, Trump criticized how the Robinson case was being handled. Defense attorneys fear such statements could prejudice a future jury pool.

But media attorneys say that Trump's social media post has nothing to do with allowing cameras in the courtroom.

"(Robinson's) true complaint is with online commentary that he finds unfavorable, but terminating electronic media coverage will not prevent unfavorable commentary, nor will it lead to more public understanding and trust. To the contrary, terminating electronic media coverage would only remove a reliable source from which members of the public can experience the hearing unfiltered," the media stated in its response.

Monday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.