Former postal carrier sentenced to more than 6 years in $20M check-theft scheme

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INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis postal carrier has been sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars in checks from the mail and selling them to co-conspirators in a fraud scheme that affected about 6,500 victims, federal prosecutors said.

Destinee Ruffin, 29, also received a two-year supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail.

According to court documents, Ruffin worked as a letter carrier at the Bacon Station Post Office from April 2020 through May 2022. During that time, she used her access to incoming and outgoing mail to steal checks and sell them.

The investigation began in spring 2020 after a customer reported never receiving an Economic Impact Payment check issued by the federal government. Additional complaints followed. Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General matched the missing checks to delivery routes and determined they had been assigned to Ruffin.

Investigators later used controlled Treasury checks with recorded serial numbers to trace stolen checks back to Ruffin's delivery route.

Ruffin sold stolen checks to co-conspirators Tony McMullen and John Young, who organized networks of individuals to deposit altered checks into bank accounts and withdraw the proceeds.

McMullen received more than $235,000 in stolen checks from Ruffin. He recruited people through social media to deposit altered checks and provide debit cards, personal identification numbers or online banking credentials. According to court records, McMullen fraudulently negotiated 36 checks stolen from the Bacon Station Post Office.

Ruffin also supplied Young with more than $12 million in stolen checks. Young used intermediaries to recruit account holders and arrange deposits. He also advertised stolen checks for sale through the messaging application Telegram.

The scope of the operation became clearer in April 2024, when investigators executed search warrants at Ruffin's vehicle, residence, on her person and on electronic devices. Authorities discovered thousands of stolen checks valued at more than $20 million that had not yet been sold.

Stolen mail was found throughout her vehicle and residence, including on shelves, in closets, on the floor, in corners and in the bathroom, prosecutors said.

The scheme caused significant financial and personal hardship for victims. In one case, a woman mailed a $1,618 check to the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund to maintain her retired husband's health insurance. When the payment failed to arrive, the insurance was terminated. The woman learned of the problem when she arrived for a scheduled surgery and was told the procedure had to be canceled.

Federal prosecutors estimate approximately 6,500 people were affected by the scheme.

Three other defendants have been sentenced. McMullen, 36, of Calumet Park, Illinois, received two years and nine months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $121,270.30 in restitution.

Eric Hollis, 23, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release. His restitution was set at $117,275.30.

Kendall Thompson, 24, of Indianapolis, received a four-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $9,320.05 in restitution.

Young, 24, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to attempted and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of bank fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2026.

U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler said the scheme affected thousands of households and undermined public trust in the postal system.

"By stealing millions of dollars' worth of checks from the mail, Ruffin and her co-conspirators disrupted critical benefits, jeopardized family finances, and caused real harm to individuals who depended on timely delivery for essential needs," Wheeler said.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker imposed the sentences. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman prosecuted the case.

Federal prosecutors said the case was part of the Trump administration's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a governmentwide effort to address fraud, waste and abuse involving federal benefit programs.