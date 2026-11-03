2 dead in school bus, vehicle collision in Beryl

BERYL, Iron County — Two people died after a school bus and a vehicle collided with one another on Tuesday in Beryl.

The crash happened when a school bus was heading north on Beryl Highway, and a passenger vehicle was headed east on 3200 North. The two collided at the intersection of 3200 North Beryl Highway around 11:50 a.m., according to Iron County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Ken Carpenter.

A man and a woman in the passenger vehicle died in the collision, according to Carpenter. He said the man was driving the passenger vehicle and has been identified, although investigators were still working to identify the woman who passed.

There were no kids present on the bus when the crash happened, except for a school aide and a bus driver, according to Carpenter. One of those people were taken to a local hospital while the other was taken by helicopter to be checked out.

Due to the crash still being under investigation and witnesses still being interviewed, Carpenter could not comment further on what he thinks caused the collision.

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