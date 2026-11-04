Utah Food Bank faces growing challenges as holiday demand rises

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SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah families prepare for the holiday season, the Utah Food Bank is working to meet increased demand while responding to unexpected challenges across the state.

Ginette Bott, the food bank's president and CEO, said recent flooding in southern Utah has created significant obstacles for food assistance efforts.

"We've had some real challenges. The flooding in southern Utah — our pantries in southern Utah have all seen just challenges," Bott said. "We didn't ever expect the water, the weather, just the distance that it takes to get things to help those folks."

In addition to flood-related disruptions, Bott said some communities are losing service from local food pantries, creating additional strain on the nonprofit organization's distribution network.

"We're finding some areas that are kind of suffering from loss of services, so we're working to try to meet that challenge," she said.

The mounting challenges come at a critical time of year when holiday demand traditionally increases. Bott said the organization's needs remain consistent: time, food and financial support.

While volunteers play a vital role, Bott emphasized that monetary donations provide the greatest flexibility as operating costs continue to climb.

Bott said cash will help the most.

"I think anybody that has any kind of an operation recognizes that the expenses that you are seeing, we're seeing multiplied," she said.

One of the largest expenses is transportation. The Utah Food Bank operates a fleet of approximately 70 vehicles to deliver food throughout the state.

"Fuel, for example. We have 70 vehicles," Bott said. "It's a huge impact, and we have to have that fuel to get the food to the people that need that."

The organization is also seeking food donations to keep shelves stocked with nutritious items for families facing difficult financial choices.

"Food needs to be on the shelves," Bott said. "We're always asking for those things that your family enjoys — a variety of things, nutritious things."

Bott encouraged Utahns to support the food bank through online donations or by purchasing extra grocery items during routine shopping trips. She noted that even small donations can make a meaningful difference for families in need.

"Everything your family loves, another family will enjoy," Bott said.