NASA space telescope plunges to Earth after 2 decades studying cosmic explosions

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 1:57 p.m.

Marcia DunnAssociated Press
 
An overhead crane raising the Swift spacecraft, wrapped in a protective cover, before being placed on a work stand at Hangar AE at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sept. 9, 2002. The observatory plunged to Earth on Wednesday.

An overhead crane raising the Swift spacecraft, wrapped in a protective cover, before being placed on a work stand at Hangar AE at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sept. 9, 2002. The observatory plunged to Earth on Wednesday. (NASA via AP)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • NASA's Swift Observatory ended its 22-year mission, reentering near Indonesia Wednesday.
  • Swift's orbit decayed due to solar activity; a rescue mission failed in September.
  • NASA now seeks private input for the Hubble's orbit boost or controlled reentry by 2032.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of NASA's premier space telescopes plunged to Earth on Wednesday, ending its 22-year investigation of the universe's biggest explosions.

The Swift Observatory's demise came less than three months after a long-shot rescue mission failed.

The U.S. Space Force confirmed Swift's reentry near Indonesia after tracking its sinking orbit, the result of intense solar activity the past few years.

NASA hired a private company to whip together an orbit-boosting effort, but Katalyst Space's three-armed robotic craft ran into trouble following its July launch and came crashing down in September.

It was not immediately known how much of the 1 1/2-ton spacecraft burned up in the atmosphere. NASA anticipated some of the denser pieces surviving.

Swift rocketed into orbit in 2004 on what was expected to be a two-year study of gamma ray bursts and exploding stars. It observed thousands of them over a mission that lasted 11 times longer than planned, serving as a first responder for other telescopes that could probe deeper.

NASA is gauging industry's interest in mounting a rescue mission for another observatory whose orbit is being chipped away by solar storms: the Hubble Space Telescope. Launched in 1990, Hubble is expected to come crashing down by the mid-2030s, according to recent analyses.

The space agency is looking for input from private companies on whether and how they might boost Hubble's orbit, upgrade its systems or guide it to a controlled reentry — or all three. Any such mission would need to happen by 2032.

Unlike the rush job with Swift, the space agency has more time to explore options for saving Hubble, said Nicky Fox, NASA's science mission chief.

"Hubble still has important science ahead of it," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement, "and we should be looking at every reasonable opportunity to keep it delivering for as long as possible."

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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