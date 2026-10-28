'Oil pulling': Natural, stronger mouthwash or waste of time?

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CNN — Before there was toothpaste, there was coconut oil. Without a toothbrush in hand, many of our ancestors pulled oil between their teeth.

The ancient tradition has had a revival.

"Oil pulling" is all over the internet. Some of us are posting our routines: digging into a jar of coconut oil, shovel a spoonful into our mouths, and, as it dissolves into a liquid, swishing it through our teeth for five to 20 minutes.

Then we spit it out before regular toothbrushing and flossing, repeating the routine several times a week. It's like natural mouthwash.

Some claim oil pulling can make our teeth whiter and freshen our breath. Others claim it promotes a healthier oral microbiome, which connects to better gut health.

What's oil-ed is new again

Oil pulling dates back thousands of years. It's rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, a traditional Indian healing practice.

Influencers' rendition of oil pulling today is identical to the ancient technique. It involved swishing an edible oil, such as coconut, sunflower or olive, around the mouth for as long as 20 minutes before spitting it out.

According to the Ayurvedic practice it was believed the habit would "pull" toxins and impurities from the mouth. Those toxins refer to plaque buildup — a mix of mouth bacteria and leftover food particles that stick to the teeth. Because oral health is linked to overall health, it was also believed that oil pulling could detoxify the body.

By the early 20th century, the ancient practice was overtaken by toothpaste, which is medically proven to strengthen oral health. Its recent comeback is part of a larger trend toward natural wellness practices.

Oil was (maybe) the best option before there were toothbrushes

"There's no scientific evidence that oil pulling is beneficial, but there is also no evidence that it's detrimental," said Dr. Matthew Messina, a consumer advisor for the American Dental Association and director of Ohio State Upper Arlington Dentistry.

A 2022 meta-analysis found that oil pulling does decrease bacterial counts in the mouth, but there's limited evidence that it reduces gum inflammation or plaque buildup compared with the typical hygiene routine.

Before we had access to toothpaste, oil pulling was "better than nothing," Messina said. But now, the long ritual offers little beyond the brushing and flossing habits we learned as kids.

There aren't any "reliable scientific studies to show that oil pulling reduces cavities, whitens teeth or improves oral health and well-being," according to the American Dental Association.

Kind of a waste, to be honest

Experts aren't recommending oil pulling, but they're not raising any red flags either.

Some of Messina's patients say their mouths taste like a "salad" after oil pulling, so they brush for longer periods of time to get that oily feeling out. "In a backwards way, their oral hygiene actually gets better because they're brushing longer, which I'm okay with," he said. "That gets us the same end result."

It's an issue though, if I'm oil pulling as a replacement for proven medical treatments. For example, if I have a gum infection or dental abscess, I should seek antibiotics, not the unproven healing properties of … oil. And while accidentally swallowing it might cause gastrointestinal problems, that isn't necessarily harmful.

Unlike oil pulling, traditional mouthwash offers some benefits. Mouthwash often contains antibacterial ingredients that reduce bacteria associated with tooth decay and gum disease. Fluoride rinses can help strengthen teeth, Messina said. But mouthwash is still a supplement, not a substitute for brushing and flossing.

"Oral rinses are best used to support a healthy regimen of brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and cleaning between our teeth once a day with floss or an oral irrigator," Messina said.

As for oil pulling, it's basically a waste of time. You might think you're spending 20 minutes boosting your oral hygiene, when in reality, you're probably doing nothing. Oil pulling offers a "false sense of protection," said dentist and orthodontic specialist Dr. Kami Hoss, who is based near San Diego.

While the 2022 study does look at the number of bacteria present after oil pulling, it doesn't give enough evidence to support oil pulling as beneficial to preventing cavities or periodontal disease. Further study, including more randomized protocols involving a larger number of patients, would be beneficial.

"If you spend minutes of oil pulling every day, how much time are you really going to spend doing all the other things that we know are scientific rewards?" Hoss asked.

It's also a waste of perfectly good oil.