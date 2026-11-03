Ancient canine paw print found preserved in brick at Turkish archaeological dig

Posted - Nov. 3, 2026 at 4:25 p.m.

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A canine pawprint found in a brick uncovered at an archaeological dig in Turkey.

A canine pawprint found in a brick uncovered at an archaeological dig in Turkey. (Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University)

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SALT LAKE CITY — An ancient discovery found at an archaeological dig in Turkey reveals a clue about the human and canine relationship and how long dogs have been a part of human life.

Researchers uncovered a brick that contained a perfectly preserved puppy paw print, along with human remains, arrowheads and daggers, Smithsonian Magazine reports.

The magazine reported the brick was found among the rubble of a home.

Researchers said the print was captured and preserved after a dog walked across a mud brick drying in the sun.

Ancient canine paw print found preserved in brick at Turkish archaeological dig
Photo: Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University

Scientists determine whether a paw print belongs to a canine or another species by examining whether the print includes evidence of non-retractable claws and by examining the number of toe pads left in the print.

The setting where the print is found also provides clues that help researchers identify the type of animal that left it.

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