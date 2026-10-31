Dragons, waterfalls and white sand beaches: Travel insiders share their favorite Indonesia vacation spots

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CNN — Indonesia is a diverse archipelago comprised of more than 17,000 islands sprawling across three time zones.

"Something for everyone" is a tourism commercial cliche, but sometimes it really is accurate. As the world's largest archipelago nation, Indonesia is home to a mix of thriving megacities, pure-white beaches, important historical sites and one of the world's rarest animals.

Of these islands, the most famous is undoubtedly Bali, which has long been embraced by backpackers and Eat Pray Love devotees alike.

But after flying all that way, why visit one island when there are so many other delicious options on offer? More and more travel companies are setting up cruise or combination land-and-sea itineraries to give visitors a way to experience more of Indonesia's diversity.

But which should you choose? These are the destinations that frequent visitors and experts recommend.

Yogyakarta

A few hours' drive or train ride east from Jakarta is Yogyakarta, called "Jogja" by locals. The greater Yogyakarta area is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites, giving visitors a chance to learn a lot about the area's history and culture in a relatively short amount of time.

The most famous of these is Borobudur, one of the grandest Buddhist temples in the world. It's a massive, lotus-shaped temple complex with a dramatic stone front that stands majestically on a sun-soaked plain.

Desiree Norman, the founder of travel concierge company Onera, says she recommends Jogja to many of her clients.

"It's the cultural soul of the country," says Norman.

"It's serene. It's calm. It's absolutely magical. And I feel like starting your trip there and learning about the history gives you a good understanding of Indonesia."

She uses the city as a base to introduce many of the country's most famous cultural offerings, like batik print fabric and kopi joss, aka charcoal coffee.

Raja Ampat and Maluku

In the heart of the Coral Triangle, the islands of Raja Ampat have sometimes been called "the last paradise on Earth."

"The far eastern isles of Indonesia are a true frontier," hospitality consultant Jason Friedman told CNN last year. "Every island tells a different story, with traditions and languages found nowhere else. There's simply no other place on Earth that feels this wild, authentic and alive."

As there is no major airport here, travel experts say the only way to really experience Raja Ampat is by water, ideally combined with the nearby Maluku Islands, formerly called the Spice Islands by the European traders who took nutmeg, cloves, and other products from here and introduced them back home. For adventurous travelers, it's a rare but pricey opportunity.

National Geographic is one of the companies serving this area, offering a two-week small ship journey through the Spice Islands and Raja Ampat at the eye-watering cost of $27,000 per person.

Riau Islands

The northernmost group of islands in Indonesia, the Riau Islands are closer to Singapore than to Jakarta. The two primary islands, Batam and Bintan, are accessible from the Lion City by ferry.

While both have long been popular for daytrippers from Singapore, a slate of new offerings is hoping to entice visitors to stay longer. One of these is Bawah Reserve, an ultra-luxe property only accessible via private seaplane from Batam's Hang Nadim Airport.

There, well-heeled guests can relax in overwater cabanas while taking advantage of spa treatments, ocean swimming, and waterfront yoga classes.

Meanwhile, Opus Bay, a new multipurpose luxury resort property that will also have high-end shopping and dining, is due to open its first phase on Batam Island this December. It will have its own dedicated ferry terminal, making the arrival process even more seamless. Hilton recently announced that it will open a Hilton Garden Inn in Batam's city center in 2028.

Sumba

This 4,000-square-mile island in southern Indonesia has developed a strong word-of-mouth reputation among Asia-based travelers. CNN Travel was one of them, placing Sumba on its list of Places to Travel in 2024.

Sumba has marketed itself as a more eco-conscious, sustainable destination, appealing to a generation of visitors who want to travel in a more thoughtful way. And in the last decade, upscale beach resort NIHI Sumba has put the island on the radar of many international travelers.

"To know Sumba is to know its people, too," says Justina Puspawati, Indonesia country manager for Abercrombie & Kent.

Puspawati suggests some cultural experiences on the island for breaks between beach days: Rumah Budaya, a museum of the history of traditional ikat weaving, and Karaja Sumba, an organization that supports women escaping domestic violence by teaching them skills like music, English and craft-making.

She also encourages visitors to explore the lesser-known parts of the island. "In East Sumba, the rolling hills of Wairinding and Morinda change from green to golden with the seasons. Lapopu Waterfall in the west and Waimarang Waterfall in the east offer beautiful places to experience the island's greener interior."

Lombok

Next door to Bali, Lombok is no longer in its older sibling's shadow. Travelers looking for a laid-back beach experience or a place to enjoy water sports like surfing and diving have been coming to Lombok, which is accessible via air from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Perth.

Somewhere Lombok, a wellness-centric resort on the island's southern coast, opened under the Design Hotels umbrella in 2023.

Travelers looking for an off-the-grid experience can visit Mount Rinjani National Park on the island's north side, then catch a ferry to the Gili Islands, a longtime backpacker haven where all cars and motorbikes are banned.

Labuan Bajo

Many travelers have put Komodo Island on their bucket lists, as it's one of the only places in the world to see and experience the Komodo Dragons, the world's largest lizard species, in their real habitat. The island is protected by both UNESCO and the Indonesian government, so there are no overnight accommodations. Instead, travelers access Komodo on day trips via other islands in the Labuan Bajo area.

But there are plenty of reasons to spend more time in Labuan Bajo, whose name means "Place Where the Sea Gypsies Stop Over."

Sebastian Pandang, head of the local branch of the Indonesian Tourist Guides Association, told CNN in 2021 that he recommends travelers check out some of the islands' caves, waterfalls, and especially Gua Rangko, a marine cave whose brilliant waters earn it comparisons to Italy's Blue Grotto.

According to Norman, the travel specialist, the best way to travel between islands is on a traditional wooden-masted Indonesian phinisi boat, the way Indonesian sailors have been doing for hundreds of years.

These days, phinisis are more likely to offer elegant dining rooms, spas and suites that could have been plucked directly out of a luxury resort, but the thrill of experiencing the open ocean is the same.

Jakarta

Some tourists see Indonesia's capital as just a place to spend a layover between an international flight and a domestic one.

But the world's most populous city is full of treasures — you just have to know where to look. Multiple experts CNN Travel spoke with suggested visitors head to the main square Taman Fatahillah to see some of Jakarta's most important historical buildings — The Museum of Fine Art and Ceramics, the Museum of Jakarta, and the 1930s-era Cafe Batavia, whose upstairs cafe still serves classic Indonesian and Dutch dishes.

The city is also home to one of Asia's most interesting up-and-coming food scenes. With so many different cultures spread across the country, "Indonesian food" means many things, and the capital is where they all converge.

One of the hottest reservations in the country is August, a fine-dining restaurant whose tasting menu incorporates a diverse range of flavors from all over Indonesia.