Salt Lake County hosts first-ever Halloween early voting

Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 4:57 p.m.

Sarah EarnshawKSL
 
People participate in early voting at the Salt Lake County Government Center, Saturday. The first in-person voting opportunity of election season came on Halloween for the first time.

People participate in early voting at the Salt Lake County Government Center, Saturday. The first in-person voting opportunity of election season came on Halloween for the first time. (Istvan Bartos, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in Salt Lake County had the chance to vote in person ahead of Election Day for the first time on a Saturday this weekend.

County Clerk Lannie Chapman said it allowed residents a chance to cast their vote before taking families trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"It gives you a little bit of a sense of ease that you've done your civic duty, that you made sure your voice is heard in our local community before Election Day so you don't have to worry about it at all next week," Chapman said.

Early voting was held at the Salt Lake County Government Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, marking the county's final early voting opportunity before Election Day.

The government center will also be available for in-person voting on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m.

Anyone who would like to vote before Tuesday will need to submit a ballot by placing it in a drop box.

The county has 29 drop box locations, including four at the government center.

For those who have not yet registered to vote, Chapman said Utah law allows voters to register on Election Day. However, those ballots will be considered provisional until voter registration information is verified.

"We sequester that ballot until we've ensured eligibility of that voter before we scan their ballot and tabulate it with everybody else's," Chapman said.

Chapman said anyone who plans to participate in this year's election must vote by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Mail in ballots must be in the county clerks' hand by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

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