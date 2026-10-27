Salt Lake County to hold early voting for the 1st time on a Saturday — Halloween day

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman has announced that her office will offer early in-person voting for the first time on a Saturday, Halloween day.

"We're excited to offer early voting on a Saturday for the first time," said Chapman said in a news release announcing the new early voting option. "We hope this makes it even more convenient for voters to cast their ballot and make their voice heard."

The Salt Lake County Clerk's Office will be open for early voting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the South Building of the Salt Lake County Government Center, at 2001 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

By default, Utah clerks automatically send by-mail ballots to all eligible registered voters, but voters who prefer to vote in person have the option to do so at their local county clerks' offices.

Early in-person voting began last week, Oct. 20, at the Salt Lake County Government Center, but starting Tuesday, county officials will expand that option to seven additional locations.

It's the first time that early voting will be available on a Saturday in Salt Lake County.

To vote in person, the clerk's office encouraged voters to bring valid voter identification. Any eligible Salt Lake County voter can choose to vote in person on Saturday or other days leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

"Because the day falls on Halloween, voters are welcome to celebrate, but costumes that cover the face should be left at home," the clerk's office said in Friday's news release.

For those who have their by-mail ballots in hand, they can choose to mail them back to the clerk's office through the postal service. Voters can also drop off their ballots at early voting locations, including on Saturday, or at designated drop boxes located throughout the county and state.

More information about how to vote in the election, including voting locations and hours, ballot drop box locations, and ID requirements is available on the county's website.

Election Day is on Tuesday next week. Polls will close that day at 8 p.m.