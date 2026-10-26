Salt Lake County clerk reminds voters of key deadlines as early voting begins

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SALT LAKE CITY — Early voting is underway in Utah, and Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman is reminding voters to be aware of important deadlines and changes to mail-in ballot rules ahead of Election Day.

One of the most important deadlines for voters is Tuesday, the last day to request a replacement ballot and have it mailed to them, according to Chapman. Voters who have not received their ballots or need assistance can also visit an early voting center.

Chapman also highlighted a significant change to Utah's mail-in voting process. The state is no longer a postmark state, meaning ballots must be received by the county clerk by the deadline rather than simply postmarked before Election Day.

"What we care about now is that it returns to your clerk by 8 p.m. on election night," Chapman said.

With the deadline approaching, Chapman encouraged voters who are still holding onto their mail-in ballots to use an official ballot drop box rather than risk missing the deadline.

"If you still are holding onto your ballot, I would highly encourage people to use drop boxes at this point," she said.

Voters who have not received a ballot are encouraged to vote in person at an early voting center, where election staff can help determine what happened and explain the available options.

"Best bet is to go to one of our early vote centers so that we can help take care of you and make sure your voice is heard," Chapman said.

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Follow along with KSL on Election Day 2026 Utah's midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and KSL is the go-to local news source, tracking the votes in real time.

The changes to voting procedures are part of a broader set of legislative updates that election officials have had to navigate since 2020. Chapman said her office has dealt with 60 new voting-related laws during that time.

Despite the logistical changes and deadlines, Chapman emphasized that voting remains one of the most important ways residents can influence their communities — particularly in local elections.

"It's our superpower. It's how we make sure that our local representatives represent what's most important to us," Chapman said.

She encouraged voters not to overlook local races in favor of focusing exclusively on national elections, noting that local contests can be decided by very small margins.

"Races can be won and lost by less than five votes," Chapman said. "Your vote is so important."

Voters in Salt Lake County can find information about the 2026 general election, including voting locations and deadlines, at saltlakecounty.gov. Voters elsewhere in Utah can visit vote.utah.gov for statewide election information.