The goal of a goal: Special Olympics Unified Soccer unites hundreds of high schoolers

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SANDY — Hundreds of high school students spent their Thursday at America First Field, cheering on athletes competing in the sixth annual Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer State Championships.

Teams from across the state spent months competing to qualify for the event, which brought together 25 teams and about 200 students with and without disabilities. While state titles were on the line, organizers said the competition is about much more than winning.

"It makes me proud to see Utah be so inclusive and just all our high schools making the effort to start this program at their schools," said Boston Iacobazzi, Special Olympics Utah secondary school manager.

The atmosphere inside Utah's largest soccer venue was energetic, with loud student sections celebrating every goal, win and season-ending accomplishment.

Brighton High athlete Conner Jones helped lead his team to victory, scoring one of two goals in a championship match.

"I feel good! I'm happy. We won. Let's go," Jones said after the game.

Unified sports teams are designed to bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities. During play, teams must have a mix of at least three athletes and two peer partners on the field, creating opportunities for teamwork, friendship and inclusion. Teams are also organized into a variety of ability categories to balance play among different high school teams.

"We don't want to score. We only want our athletes to score," said Brighton High unified partner Sam Beckstead. "I don't think any of us (unified partners) have scored this season."

Participants like Beckstead said the relationships formed on the field translate to off-field friendships easily.

"Once you get to know them, it's hard not to love them," Beckstead said. "They become a family for you real fast."

Unified Soccer has support from Real Salt Lake, first lady Abby Cox and businesswoman Gail Miller.

"I think the one that stood out was a little boy in the wheelchair that had someone pushing him around," Miller said. "How's that for teamwork? That just makes me want to cry."

Sarah Allred, director of First Lady Initiatives, said the program helps create more welcoming school communities.

"It just expands a culture of inclusion within a school, because once you've played on a team with someone, you say hi to them in the hallway," Allred said. "You invite them to sit with you at lunch, and it just creates a culture where everyone belongs."

Unified soccer programs currently operate in about 80 of Utah's more than 400 high schools. Organizers hope that number continues to grow and unified soccer eventually reaches every high school in the state.

Utah also participates in a national unified sports championship held every four years. This year is not a national year, so the newly-awarded 12 state champs will return home with trophies, memories and plans for next season.