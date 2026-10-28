South Salt Lake police assemble, distribute care packages for homeless population

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Police officers in South Salt Lake are helping to get everyday essentials to people experiencing homelessness.

With grant money from Rocky Mountain Power, the department is assembling what they call comfort care kits. The kits include things like hygiene products, a reusable cup and single-serve coffee, tea or cocoa packets.

The department will distribute the kits during outreach efforts at encampments and service areas in South Salt Lake.

The department said the kits provide a simple, immediate way to support a vulnerable population. They also said the kits help officers build positive relationships, which can lead to conversations about services, shelter and other types of assistance.