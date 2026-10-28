Man arrested in fatal West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in West Valley City over the weekend.

Ryley Gilberto Avila, of Taylorsville, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of discharge of a firearm.

On Saturday, at about 1 a.m., Avila and another male met the victim in a restaurant parking lot at 3122 S. 5600 West. Investigators have not said what the meeting was about or whether the men knew each other.

"The meeting turned into an altercation where at least one shot was fired, striking the victim," according to West Valley police.

Abraham Martinez, 24, was taken by a companion to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his head and later died.

Multiple witnesses identified Avila as the alleged shooter, according to a police booking affidavit.

"It is reported by these witnesses that the arrested party met up with the victim with the intent to rob him of cash. An argument ensued in which three rounds were fired by the arrested party. (Martinez) was struck once in the head. Seated next to (Martinez) were his two minor children when the two additional shots entered the vehicle," the affidavit states.

West Valley police say Martinez "was in the back passenger seat of his own vehicle. It is unknown why Avila fired on Martinez."

According to the affidavit, Avila "made statements to the witnesses that if they talk to police, he would kill them too." He was arrested at a Taylorsville apartment with the assistance of a SWAT team.

Avila had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting. In August, he was charged in 3rd District Court with unlawful use of a credit card, failing to stop for police and use of drug paraphernalia.

In March, Avila was charged with theft, unlawful use of a financial card and unlawful acquisition of a financial card. In that case, he is accused of using another person's "debit card to make 67 unauthorized transactions totaling $1,675 at multiple online gambling sites" in one week, according to charging documents.

In both cases, police say warrants were issued when Avila failed to show up for scheduled court hearings.