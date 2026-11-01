Preclinical research at BYU may lead to development of low-cost immunotherapy

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

Staff
 
BYU professor of microbiology and molecular biology Kim O'Neill works with students in his research lab.

BYU professor of microbiology and molecular biology Kim O'Neill works with students in his research lab. (Brigham Young University)

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PROVO — Researchers at Brigham Young University are developing new technology that might help the body fight cancer.

The technology, called MOTO-CAR, genetically engineers immune cells to recognize and attack cancer cells.

In pre-clinical testing, researchers saw a 90% reduction in aggressive lung cancer cells in the lab within 24 hours, according to the university.

Researchers, including Kim O'Neill, a BYU professor of microbiology and molecular biology, hope the technology could eventually help treat hard-to-cure cancers.

"Our unique MOTO-CAR technology is designed to convert the patient's own immune system to recognize and fight the cancer," O'Neill said. "We are hoping to make the treatment cost more affordable so that people can use it around the world. If successful, this technology may reduce the need for surgery, chemotherapy or radiation."

While the research is promising, more work is needed before human trials can begin.

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