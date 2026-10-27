Robinhood CEO's AI startup Harmonic expands into software, chip design verification

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 1:56 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 10:32 a.m.

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CEO and co-founder of Robinhood Markets Vlad Tenev speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., August 19, 2026.

CEO and co-founder of Robinhood Markets Vlad Tenev speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., August 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

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Oct 27 — Harmonic, the AI startup co-founded by ​Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, said on Tuesday it was expanding its Aristotle ‌model from mathematical proofs into software and chip design ⁠verification, as AI's ​growing use in ⁠detecting software flaws draws increased scrutiny.

Researchers ‌recently used the ‌technology to uncover critical bugs in ⁠PHP, prompting a ⁠global rush to patch the vulnerabilities.

Here are more details:

• Backed by Nvidia's venture capital arm, NVentures, Sequoia and Ribbit Capital, Harmonic raised $120 million in a ‌funding round last November ​that valued it at $1.45 billion

• Harmonic is developing what it calls "mathematical superintelligence," a reasoning-focused AI system aimed at reducing hallucinations and factual errors

• The company said Aristotle can now verify software written ​in C and chip designs written ‌in Verilog

• ‌US ⁠fusion lab DIII-D said Aristotle rebuilt part of its reactor-control software in four hours from one research paper and a ‌254-word prompt

• Aristotle is ​available with usage-based ‌pricing

(Reporting by Aditya ⁠Soni ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shreya ​Biswas)

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