Visa quarterly profit rises on resilient consumer spending

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 2:19 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 2:09 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration.

FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/)

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Oct 27 — Visa reported a jump ​in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as customers swiped their cards ‌to pay for travel, shopping and dining ⁠out.

US consumer ​spending has ⁠remained resilient in the face ‌of persistent ‌inflationary pressures, underpinned by a ⁠strong labor ⁠market and wage growth.

The FIFA World Cup, which ran from June 11 to July 19, also helped boost activity across ‌Visa's network as ​it brought many visitors to the United States.

Payments volume, a gauge of consumer and business spending on Visa's network, jumped 9% in the quarter.

The world's ​largest payment processor's net ‌income was $6 ‌billion, ⁠or $3.19 per share, in the three months ended September 30, compared with $5.1 billion, or $2.62 per ‌share, a year ​earlier.

(Reporting by Atharva ‌Singh & Arasu ⁠Kannagi ​Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja ​Desai)

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