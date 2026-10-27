Logitech beats profit forecast as sales of gaming, conferencing products rise

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ZURICH, Oct 27 — Logitech International on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, with ​the computer mouse and keyboard maker seeing higher demand for its gaming and video conferencing devices.

The Swiss-U.S. company reported non-GAAP operating income of $231 ‌million for the three months to the end of September, beating forecasts for $204 million in a consensus ⁠gathered by Visible Alpha and the ​company's own guidance for $185 million to $210 ⁠million.

Sales rose 3% to $1.22 billion, in line with analyst forecasts and towards the ‌upper end of the ‌company's own outlook of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion.

Logitech said the growth was ⁠driven by strong performance in the United ⁠States, as well as video collaboration and gaming products, while profit margins also rose as the company achieved a more favourable product mix and faced lower import tariffs into the US.

Gaming products, which include racing wheels, microphones and mice adapted for computer game players, increased sales by 8%, helped ‌by the launch of 15 new products during ​the period.

Sales of video collaboration equipment rose 12% as business customers refreshed their workplaces after encouraging staff back to the office.

Logitech also said it had suffered a lower-than-expected impact from the forced closure at a factory of one of its semiconductor suppliers earlier this year, which it originally expected to cost it $200 million in lost sales in the next quarter.

After finding other ​suppliers the company said it now expects the impact to be $70 million to $80 million. The ‌factory reopened in ‌September, with ⁠full production expected to be resumed by the end of 2026.

As a result, Logitech said its sales would be in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion for the three months to the end of December.

It also expects non-GAAP operating income ‌of $220 million to $255 million ​down from $312 million a year earlier, due ‌to higher component and transport ⁠costs, as ​well as the lost sales caused by the factory shutdown.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)