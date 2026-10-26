India's Tata Communications to spend $450 million on AI connectivity infrastructure

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 2:32 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of TATA Communications outside the company's building, where a data centre caught fire this month in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of TATA Communications outside the company's building, where a data centre caught fire this month in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo)

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Oct 26 — Tata Communications, which ​offers data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises, ‌announced investments of close to $450 ⁠million on ​Monday to ⁠build high-speed network ‌cables connecting ‌India's AI data-centre corridors.

Here are some ⁠more ⁠details:

• The company will build around 10,000 kilometers of new long-haul fiber cables across India

• ‌The project ​will connect cloud services firms, global capability centres and other organisations such as banks to data-centre clusters

• Expansion will be ​in three phases: ‌Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai ‌corridor, the ⁠east coast and western India data-centre ecosystems, including Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar ‌and GIFT City

(Reporting ​by Sai ‌Ishwabharath ⁠B ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)

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