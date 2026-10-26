Universal Music Group discussed going private with buyout firms, Bloomberg News reports

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Oct 26 — Universal Music Group held ​preliminary discussions with private equity firms earlier this year ‌about going private, Bloomberg News reported on ⁠Monday, citing ​people familiar with ⁠the matter.

• The music ‌label's management ‌held preliminary talks with private equity ⁠firms ⁠including Apollo Global Management, TPG and Blackstone, according to the report

• Talks have not progressed and Universal has not started ‌a sale ​process, the report said, adding that the company's board is aware of the discussions

• Universal, Apollo Global Management, TPG and Blackstone did not immediately respond ​to Reuters' requests ‌for comment

• ‌The report ⁠comes months after Universal's board unanimously rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Bill Ackman's ‌Pershing Square Capital ​Management

(Reporting by Abu ‌Sultan in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Diti Pujara and Shreya ​Biswas)