Meta eyes record $95 billion equity raise to fund AI expansion

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MENLO PARK, California — Meta Platforms said on Monday it plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising, as the social media giant spends ​aggressively on its AI infrastructure expansion.

The Facebook parent has launched public offerings worth about $35 billion in common and preferred stock, and said it also plans to launch a separate at-the-market share sale program worth up to $60 billion.

The company will launch ‌the larger share sale program after its new non-voting Class C shares begin trading, which is expected in the first quarter of 2027, but said it has not yet finalized ⁠its timing and terms of the sale.

Meta's fundraising plan, among the ​biggest by an AI company, has also drawn interest of ⁠up to $5 billion in total from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom for Class A shares.

Their funding interest adds to concerns about an ‌increasingly circular flow of capital in ‌the AI industry, as chip suppliers help finance the expansion of one of their biggest customers. Meta has been ⁠pouring money into chips and data centers to compete better with OpenAI and Anthropic.

"We ⁠expect investors to continue to question the financing and potential for future capital raises," William Blair analysts said in a note.

"Overall, we believe the financing reinforces both Meta's confidence in the long-term returns from AI investment and the increasingly capital-intensive nature of pursuing that opportunity."

The company's shares fell about 1.4% in morning trading.

The latest fundraising further underscores a shift among big technology companies increasingly tapping debt markets and raising equity to bolster their AI infrastructure, having previously relied on cash to fund their investments.

Earlier this ‌year, Alphabet increased the size of its equity offerings to $84.75 billion.

Separately on Monday, SpaceX said ​an affiliate of Apollo Global Management will buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to the rockets-to-AI firm, in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion.

Meta's AI spending is burning cash

Meta has committed to spend about $825 billion in the future, primarily driven by its growing investments in data centers, AI-related infrastructure and cloud computing power.

But the aggressive expansion has eroded its historically strong free cash flow.

The company reported a $2.12 billion cash burn in the third quarter, its first negative free cash flow in over a decade, compared with a positive cash flow of $10.63 billion a year ago.

Still, the early popularity of its consumer-focused ​AI agent Muse and release of a competitive new series of AI models have helped partly justify Meta's aggressive investments.

"We believe that Meta will ultimately produce a profitable ‌AI business and ‌its returns longer-term should ⁠help the company diversify, although the path may not be linear," William Blair analysts said.

The company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $82.45 billion and long-term debt of $80.92 billion as of September 30, according to its latest quarterly filing.

Last week, Meta raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditure forecast to a range of $135 billion to $145 billion.

The company has said it would issue Class C common stock in January ‌2027, effectively resulting in a two-for-one ​split, to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ‌control.

Meta agreed to grant Zuckerberg Class C ⁠shares that he can sell ​to help pay a potential California billionaire wealth tax, in exchange for a commitment to keep him in California.