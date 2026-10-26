FedEx appoints Jamere Jackson as chief financial officer

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Oct 26 — FedEx on Monday appointed Jamere Jackson as chief financial officer, effective November 30.
Jackson will step down as CFO of AutoZone on November 25.
"During Jamere's six-year tenure at AutoZone, he was a key contributor in helping shape the strategies we implemented to drive record sales, earnings," the automotive parts retailer's CEO Phil Daniele said.
Jackson previously served as CFO of car rental firm Hertz and TV ratings company Nielsen.
He also held senior finance roles at industrial giant General Electric and is a board member and audit committee chair at drugmaker Eli Lilly.
At FedEx, Jackson succeeds Claude Russ, who has been the interim finance chief since June 1, after John Dietrich stepped down, following FedEx Freight's spinoff into a publicly traded company.
FedEx is set to report third-quarter results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)