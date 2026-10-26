FedEx appoints Jamere Jackson as chief financial officer

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Oct 26 — FedEx on Monday appointed Jamere ​Jackson as chief financial officer, effective November 30.

Jackson will step ‌down as CFO of AutoZone on November ⁠25.

"During Jamere's six-year ​tenure at AutoZone, ⁠he was a key ‌contributor in helping ‌shape the strategies we implemented ⁠to drive record ⁠sales, earnings," the automotive parts retailer's CEO Phil Daniele said.

Jackson previously served as CFO of car rental firm Hertz and TV ‌ratings company Nielsen.

He ​also held senior finance roles at industrial giant General Electric and is a board member and audit committee chair at drugmaker Eli Lilly.

At FedEx, Jackson succeeds Claude ​Russ, who has been ‌the interim ‌finance ⁠chief since June 1, after John Dietrich stepped down, following FedEx Freight's spinoff into a publicly traded company.

FedEx ‌is set to ​report third-quarter results ‌on Wednesday.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)