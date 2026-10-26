Ben & Jerry's explores deal with KKR executive to separate ice cream brand from owner, WSJ reports

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Oct 26 — Ben & Jerry's founders are ​exploring a deal with an executive from KKR ‌to separate their brand from its ⁠current owner, ​the Wall Street ⁠Journal reported on Monday.

The ‌ice cream ‌brand is owned by Unilever ⁠spin-off Magnum.

KKR's ⁠global co-head of private equity, Pete Stavros, has been discussing a deal with the co-founders to carve ‌out the business ​and structure under an employee stock-ownership plan, WSJ said, citing Stavros and Ben & Jerry's co founder Ben Cohen.

The structure would give rank-and-file ​employees stock while providing ‌the ‌company with ⁠tax benefits, the report added.

Magnum, KKR, and Ben and Jerry's did not immediately ‌respond to Reuters ​requests for ‌comment.

(Reporting by Vallari ⁠Srivastava ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)