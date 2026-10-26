Ben & Jerry's explores deal with KKR executive to separate ice cream brand from owner, WSJ reports

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Oct 26 — Ben & Jerry's founders are exploring a deal with an executive from KKR to separate their brand from its current owner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The ice cream brand is owned by Unilever spin-off Magnum.
KKR's global co-head of private equity, Pete Stavros, has been discussing a deal with the co-founders to carve out the business and structure under an employee stock-ownership plan, WSJ said, citing Stavros and Ben & Jerry's co founder Ben Cohen.
The structure would give rank-and-file employees stock while providing the company with tax benefits, the report added.
Magnum, KKR, and Ben and Jerry's did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)