Ben & Jerry's explores deal with KKR executive to separate ice cream brand from owner, WSJ reports

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 1:56 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Packs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a brand of Unilever, for sale at a Walmart store in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., November 6, 2025.

Packs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a brand of Unilever, for sale at a Walmart store in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., November 6, 2025. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 26 — Ben & Jerry's founders are ​exploring a deal with an executive from KKR ‌to separate their brand from its ⁠current owner, ​the Wall Street ⁠Journal reported on Monday.

The ‌ice cream ‌brand is owned by Unilever ⁠spin-off Magnum.

KKR's ⁠global co-head of private equity, Pete Stavros, has been discussing a deal with the co-founders to carve ‌out the business ​and structure under an employee stock-ownership plan, WSJ said, citing Stavros and Ben & Jerry's co founder Ben Cohen.

The structure would give rank-and-file ​employees stock while providing ‌the ‌company with ⁠tax benefits, the report added.

Magnum, KKR, and Ben and Jerry's did not immediately ‌respond to Reuters ​requests for ‌comment.

(Reporting by Vallari ⁠Srivastava ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh ​Kuber)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  