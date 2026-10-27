UVU hires first chief safety officer in wake of Charlie Kirk killing, independent review

OREM — Utah Valley University on Monday announced that Michael Rapich, a retired Utah Highway Patrol colonel, will serve as the university's inaugural chief safety officer.

The appointment comes just over a year after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on UVU's campus during a Turning Point USA rally.

The chief safety officer position was established after an independent review of the events of Sept. 10, 2025, found that the university did not "act in bad faith" on the day of Kirk's killing, while also identifying multiple areas that could use improvement for future high-profile campus events.

"Obviously, that event that occurred a year ago with the whole incident with Charlie Kirk and the significant impact that had on so many people ... brought a lot of attention to this. This is something we wish hadn't happened here," Rapich told KSL News. "Across the state, there's been a lot of work done with the Utah System of Higher Education, with all the campuses."

Rapich will now be responsible for overseeing all campus safety operations and spearheading efforts to "strengthen the university's safety infrastructure, foster a culture of safety, and enhance emergency preparedness," according to the university.

"Fostering a safe and supportive learning environment is one of our highest priorities," UVU President Jon Anderson said in a statement. "Colonel Rapich brings decades of public safety leadership, sound judgment, and trusted relationships across Utah. His experience and collaborative approach will strengthen how UVU prepares, responds, and works together to serve our campus community."

Rapich brings 33 years of law enforcement experience with the Utah Highway Patrol to his new role, including nine years as its superintendent and top commander.

Even after stepping down from that role, Rapich said he "never really planned to just retire completely" and has been looking for his next opportunity.

"I love public service. I very much love public safety," Rapich told KSL News. "The opportunity for me to come in and work with the university ... I couldn't be more excited about that. I'm really excited to work within the university environment."

UVU hopes Rapich's longstanding relationships with law enforcement across the state will help the university strengthen partnerships and enhance coordination of campus safety and emergency response protocols.

"I look forward to engaging with students and faculty in defining and promoting a safe and secure learning environment. And, working with incredible public safety professionals of UVU and surrounding communities to identify every opportunity to ensure that UVU Campus is a trusted place for learning, growth, and engagement." Rapich said in a statement. "The trust of all who are part of the UVU Community is something I promise to uphold as I join those who honor the commitment to serve and protect Utah Valley University and all who make it an amazing place to be."

Rapich will officially begin working in his new role on Nov. 2, and said his first order of business is to "get to work."

Contributing: Heather Peterson