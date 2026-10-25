China's domestic car sales seen rising 2% in 2027 after 2026 slump

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BEIJING, Oct 26 — China's domestic passenger vehicle market is set to stage a modest recovery in 2027 after a steeper-than-expected downturn this year, a senior industry executive said on Monday.
Domestic car sales are set to fall to 18.5 million vehicles in 2026, versus 23.7 million in 2025, before rebounding by a median 2% in 2027, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.
Behind the recovery will be the fading of short-term headwind, easing cost pressure and improved product offering, though competition is likely to become increasingly polarised, Cui said.
(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)