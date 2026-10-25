China's domestic car sales seen rising 2% in 2027 after 2026 slump

Updated - Oct. 25, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 10:28 p.m.

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A woman walks past Mercedes Benz cars displayed for sale outside a store in Beijing, China August 11, 2015.

A woman walks past Mercedes Benz cars displayed for sale outside a store in Beijing, China August 11, 2015. (REUTERS/Jason Lee)

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BEIJING, Oct 26 — China's domestic ​passenger vehicle market is set to stage a ‌modest recovery in 2027 after ⁠a steeper-than-expected ​downturn this ⁠year, a senior ‌industry executive ‌said on Monday.

Domestic car sales ⁠are ⁠set to fall to 18.5 million vehicles in 2026, versus 23.7 million in 2025, before rebounding ‌by a ​median 2% in 2027, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

Behind the recovery will be the ​fading of short-term ‌headwind, easing ‌cost ⁠pressure and improved product offering, though competition is likely to become increasingly ‌polarised, Cui ​said.

(Reporting by ‌Qiaoyi Li ⁠and ​Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher ​Cushing)

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