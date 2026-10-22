IBM falls as analysts question staying power of software rebound

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Oct 22 — IBM shares fell 6.5% in premarket trading on Thursday, as analysts said ​part of the company's third-quarter software rebound was driven by deals delayed from the previous quarter, raising questions about how ‌sustainable the boost would be.

Here are more details:

• About $250 million of IBM's software growth ⁠in the quarter came from deals ​pushed out of the second ⁠quarter, and the improvement was more modest without them, BofA Global ‌Research analysts said

• ‌IBM now expects annual software revenue growth of about 7% ⁠to 8%, up from 6% to ⁠8%, but kept its overall revenue growth forecast unchanged

• Third-quarter revenue in IBM's transaction processing unit, which sells software tied to its mainframe computers, grew 9%, though CEO Arvind Krishna said he doesn't expect that pace to continue and sees a more "normalized performance, ‌especially going into next year"

• The rebound ​follows a decline in the unit in the second quarter, when weakness in IBM's mainframe hardware and transaction processing software cut more than five points from its growth, finance chief James Kavanaugh said at the time

• Bernstein said IBM's forecast suggests sales in the unit will dip slightly in the fourth quarter as the ​lift from the delayed deals wears off

• The stock had fallen about ‌15% this year ‌through ⁠Wednesday's close, including its steepest one-day drop in over a century in July after CEO Arvind Krishna said IBM had "faltered" in adapting to a shift in customer spending

• If current losses hold, IBM is set ‌to lose more than $15 ​billion in market value

• At least ‌8 brokerages have raised ⁠their price targets ​on the stock, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj ​in Bengaluru)